Telos Corporation (TLS) Just Got Our Attention

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went up by 28.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.82. The company’s stock price has collected -56.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ :TLS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Telos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TLS currently public float of 42.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLS was 631.81K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS stocks went down by -56.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.82% and a quarterly performance of -53.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.66% for Telos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.16% for TLS stocks with a simple moving average of -51.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $4 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TLS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

TLS Trading at -53.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.56%, as shares sank -43.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS fell by -56.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -71.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Wood John B now owns 4,641,118 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $730,000 using the latest closing price.

Schaufeld Fredrick, the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 250,000 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Schaufeld Fredrick is holding 250,000 shares at $907,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.80 for asset returns.