Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.87. The company’s stock price has collected -6.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.21.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

OPCH currently public float of 155.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 1.35M shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went down by -6.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.28% and a quarterly performance of -16.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Option Care Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.57% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPCH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.04. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Pate R Carter, who sale 1,928 shares at the price of $31.97 back on Oct 03. After this action, Pate R Carter now owns 95,530 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $61,638 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., sale 1,923 shares at $30.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 97,458 shares at $58,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +4.07. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.