New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.56. The company’s stock price has collected 13.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.14, which is $0.11 above the current price. NYCB currently public float of 458.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYCB was 9.13M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB stocks went up by 13.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.84% and a quarterly performance of -6.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.40% for NYCB stocks with a simple moving average of 1.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NYCB, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

NYCB Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Lux Marshall, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $8.63 back on Sep 30. After this action, Lux Marshall now owns 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $51,780 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $13.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,000 shares at $480,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.81. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.