Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s stock price has collected 11.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/22 that Memory Chip Makers Struggle With Declines in Demand, Price

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.85, which is $3.63 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 18.14M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went up by 11.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.96% and a quarterly performance of -3.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.91% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of -5.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $70 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MU, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

MU Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.38. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw -32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Bokan Michael W, who sale 16,600 shares at the price of $63.82 back on Aug 16. After this action, Bokan Michael W now owns 119,126 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,059,450 using the latest closing price.

ARNZEN APRIL S, the SVP, Chief People Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 5,600 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that ARNZEN APRIL S is holding 89,172 shares at $425,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.69 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.09. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.