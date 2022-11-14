Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) went down by -5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $494.66. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE :LMT) Right Now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMT is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $459.63, which is -$5.43 below the current price. LMT currently public float of 261.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMT was 1.28M shares.

LMT’s Market Performance

LMT stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.26% and a quarterly performance of 5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Lockheed Martin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for LMT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $513 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $375. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

LMT Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +19.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $467.42. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw 30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Donovan John, who purchase 568 shares at the price of $441.43 back on Oct 20. After this action, Donovan John now owns 1,768 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $250,732 using the latest closing price.

Ulmer Gregory M, the Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Corporation, sale 6,929 shares at $423.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Ulmer Gregory M is holding 0 shares at $2,937,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at +9.42. Equity return is now at value 52.90, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.