Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) went down by -8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price has collected -26.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ :HUT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 3.06.

The average price from analysts is $4.15. HUT currently public float of 183.07M and currently shorts hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUT was 9.44M shares.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT stocks went down by -26.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly performance of -55.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.36% for HUT stocks with a simple moving average of -50.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2022.

HUT Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT fell by -26.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0225. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw -79.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -25.70 for asset returns.