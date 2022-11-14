Humana Inc. (HUM) Just Got Our Attention

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) went down by -5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $571.30. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Humana Revenue Climbs 10% as Premiums, Medicare Membership Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Humana Inc. (NYSE :HUM) Right Now?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Humana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $608.73, which is $83.15 above the current price. HUM currently public float of 126.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUM was 927.55K shares.

HUM’s Market Performance

HUM stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.67% and a quarterly performance of 6.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Humana Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for HUM stocks with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $576 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $549, previously predicting the price at $494. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HUM, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

HUM Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $537.33. In addition, Humana Inc. saw 13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Fleming William Kevin, who sale 11,157 shares at the price of $565.61 back on Nov 03. After this action, Fleming William Kevin now owns 2,542 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $6,310,551 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Susan M, the Chief Financial Officer of Humana Inc., sale 5,623 shares at $566.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Diamond Susan M is holding 2,284 shares at $3,184,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.51. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.