Here’s Our Rant About OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) went down by -21.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock price has collected -28.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ :OCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCX is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for OncoCyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.13, which is $1.66 above the current price. OCX currently public float of 112.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCX was 322.61K shares.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX stocks went down by -28.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.75% and a quarterly performance of -51.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for OncoCyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.87% for OCX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

OCX Trading at -38.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.31%, as shares sank -39.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -28.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6955. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -78.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from Arno Andrew, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arno Andrew now owns 15,000 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $13,500 using the latest closing price.

Last Andrew J., the Director of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Last Andrew J. is holding 70,170 shares at $17,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-563.75 for the present operating margin

-6.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -829.52. Equity return is now at value -92.50, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.