8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 17.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s stock price has collected 25.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/20 that 8×8 Names Former RingCentral Exec As CEO

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.41.

EGHT currently public float of 108.08M and currently shorts hold a 15.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 2.05M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went up by 25.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.94% and a quarterly performance of -11.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.25% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.14% for the last 200 days.

EGHT Trading at 23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +53.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -71.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from SALZMAN ERIC, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 02. After this action, SALZMAN ERIC now owns 130,094 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $102,279 using the latest closing price.

SALZMAN ERIC, the Director of 8×8 Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SALZMAN ERIC is holding 155,094 shares at $316,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Equity return is now at value -98.00, with -14.90 for asset returns.