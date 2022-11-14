Expensify Inc. (EXFY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) went down by -15.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s stock price has collected -10.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ :EXFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Expensify Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.86, which is $6.95 above the current price. EXFY currently public float of 38.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXFY was 432.13K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

EXFY stocks went down by -10.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.62% and a quarterly performance of -52.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Expensify Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.54% for EXFY stocks with a simple moving average of -40.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXFY reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for EXFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

EXFY Trading at -25.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.93. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -75.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Barrett David Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $13.86 back on Oct 12. After this action, Barrett David Michael now owns 3,561,331 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $415,800 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Expensify Inc., sale 4,699 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Schaffer Ryan is holding 60,399 shares at $93,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.18 for the present operating margin

+60.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -9.49. Equity return is now at value -64.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.