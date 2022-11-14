DermTech Inc. (DMTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 26.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.72. The company’s stock price has collected 67.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is $4.55 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 27.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 508.37K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 67.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.48% and a quarterly performance of -61.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.23% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of -64.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DMTK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DMTK Trading at -29.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.10%, as shares sank -17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +67.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw -82.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Nov 04. After this action, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP now owns 3,018,666 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $176,660 using the latest closing price.

Wood Todd Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 350 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Wood Todd Michael is holding 215,099 shares at $2,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -51.00 for asset returns.