Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) went up by 7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNA) Right Now?

DNA currently public float of 915.63M and currently shorts hold a 14.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNA was 27.02M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stocks went up by 14.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of -18.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.10% for DNA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

DNA Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -65.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Shetty Reshma P., who sale 207,959 shares at the price of $2.43 back on Nov 09. After this action, Shetty Reshma P. now owns 21,967,788 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $505,548 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P., the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 207,960 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 21,967,787 shares at $505,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Equity return is now at value -191.90, with -143.20 for asset returns.