Can Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Remain Competitive?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went up by 10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.64. The company’s stock price has collected 55.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.33.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

APPS currently public float of 94.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 2.60M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went up by 55.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.96% and a quarterly performance of -21.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.85% for Digital Turbine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.58% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

APPS Trading at 26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares surge +47.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +55.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -68.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Mar 14. After this action, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M now owns 416,044 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $474,900 using the latest closing price.

STERLING MICHELLE M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $36.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that STERLING MICHELLE M is holding 17,640 shares at $36,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.