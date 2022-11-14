Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) went down by -4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.17. The company’s stock price has collected -3.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that Bristol Myers, Carvana, MicroStrategy, Adobe, and More Stock Market Movers

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE :BMY) Right Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $80.46, which is $5.08 above the current price. BMY currently public float of 2.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMY was 9.48M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stocks went down by -3.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.33% and a quarterly performance of 1.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for BMY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

BMY Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.63. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw 21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from VESSEY RUPERT, who sale 45,910 shares at the price of $78.88 back on Nov 07. After this action, VESSEY RUPERT now owns 57,079 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $3,621,381 using the latest closing price.

Caforio Giovanni, the Board Chair and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 25,000 shares at $69.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Caforio Giovanni is holding 476,104 shares at $1,742,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.57 for the present operating margin

+57.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +15.08. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.