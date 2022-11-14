AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.14. The company’s stock price has collected 15.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :AGNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.80, which is -$0.83 below the current price. AGNC currently public float of 569.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGNC was 14.25M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stocks went up by 15.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.78% and a quarterly performance of -24.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for AGNC Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.15% for AGNC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $13.25, previously predicting the price at $12.25. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

AGNC Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Kain Gary D, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $14.10 back on Feb 11. After this action, Kain Gary D now owns 667,920 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $2,819,760 using the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director, Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 400,000 shares at $14.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 2,066,178 shares at $5,639,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.13 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at +31.03. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -3.00 for asset returns.