Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 12.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ :AGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Agenus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $5.43 above the current price. AGEN currently public float of 244.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGEN was 4.46M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN stocks went up by 2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.71% and a quarterly performance of -20.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Agenus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.89% for AGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $5 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from O’Day Steven J, who sale 38,679 shares at the price of $3.06 back on Jan 06. After this action, O’Day Steven J now owns 61,321 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $118,346 using the latest closing price.