Why Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went up by 9.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $369.21. The company’s stock price has collected 10.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Surging. Earnings Topped Expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $254.84, which is -$3.02 below the current price. ISRG currently public float of 351.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 2.10M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went up by 10.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.38% and a quarterly performance of 8.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.43% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $235 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ISRG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +35.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.72. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 6,375 shares at the price of $239.36 back on Nov 08. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 11,224 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $1,525,904 using the latest closing price.

Curet Myriam, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $250.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Curet Myriam is holding 217 shares at $2,000,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 10.20 for asset returns.