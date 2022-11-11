We Analyzed the Future Direction of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS), Here is What We Found

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) went down by -50.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s stock price has collected -45.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :VQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VQS is at -0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.31. VQS currently public float of 26.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VQS was 51.52K shares.

VQS’s Market Performance

VQS stocks went down by -45.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.55% and a quarterly performance of -69.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for VIQ Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -48.14% for VQS stocks with a simple moving average of -75.21% for the last 200 days.

VQS Trading at -52.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.74%, as shares sank -45.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS fell by -45.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5753. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw -86.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.35 for the present operating margin

+33.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -63.38. Equity return is now at value -59.50, with -28.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.