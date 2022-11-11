We Analyzed the Future Direction of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), Here is What We Found

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/22 that J.M. Smucker Warns Recent Jif Recall Will Weigh on Profit, Sales

Is It Worth Investing in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE :SJM) Right Now?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJM is at 0.25.

SJM currently public float of 101.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJM was 779.29K shares.

SJM’s Market Performance

SJM stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.50% and a quarterly performance of 9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for The J. M. Smucker Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for SJM stocks with a simple moving average of 7.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $155 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to SJM, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

SJM Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.41. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Penrose Jill R, who sale 4,543 shares at the price of $140.83 back on Sep 07. After this action, Penrose Jill R now owns 9,106 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $639,791 using the latest closing price.

SMUCKER MARK T, the Chair of Board, Pres & CEO of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 10,000 shares at $143.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that SMUCKER MARK T is holding 86,649 shares at $1,430,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.