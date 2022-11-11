We Analyzed the Future Direction of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), Here is What We Found

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) went down by -11.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected -18.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SNCR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNCR is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.03, which is $3.59 above the current price. SNCR currently public float of 86.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNCR was 195.28K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR stocks went down by -18.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.96% and a quarterly performance of -47.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.93% for SNCR stocks with a simple moving average of -37.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCR reach a price target of $5.25. The rating they have provided for SNCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to SNCR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SNCR Trading at -23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares sank -16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0579. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. saw -62.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Gabrys Christina, who sale 587 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Gabrys Christina now owns 80,373 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., valued at $939 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., purchase 400 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 12,080,499 shares at $540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.98 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stands at -8.18. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.