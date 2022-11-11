We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kanzhun Limited (BZ), Here is What We Found

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) went up by 14.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s stock price has collected 4.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ :BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.32 x from its present earnings ratio.

BZ currently public float of 108.82M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZ was 2.55M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ stocks went up by 4.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.26% and a quarterly performance of -40.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.98% for Kanzhun Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.55% for BZ stocks with a simple moving average of -33.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $27.50. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZ, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

BZ Trading at -12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -62.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.68 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at -25.15. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.