Teradata Corporation (TDC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.53. The company’s stock price has collected 3.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.60, which is $14.04 above the current price. TDC currently public float of 101.73M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 902.75K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went up by 3.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.65% and a quarterly performance of -12.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TDC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TDC Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.77. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw -26.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Ashton Hillary, who sale 1,833 shares at the price of $32.74 back on Sep 02. After this action, Ashton Hillary now owns 125,813 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $60,012 using the latest closing price.

BRAMLEY CLAIRE, the Chief Financial Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 2,100 shares at $35.54 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BRAMLEY CLAIRE is holding 99,622 shares at $74,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.