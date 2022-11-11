SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected -14.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ :SOUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SoundHound AI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $5.47 above the current price. SOUN currently public float of 119.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOUN was 232.62K shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stocks went down by -14.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.53% and a quarterly performance of -48.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.14% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.04% for SOUN stocks with a simple moving average of -55.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

SOUN Trading at -38.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -53.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -13.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5533. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw -74.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 66,539 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Oct 28. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,123,714 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $170,865 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 22,600 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,190,253 shares at $62,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 39.60, with -173.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.