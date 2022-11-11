Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) went down by -10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s stock price has collected -19.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ :TTGT) Right Now?

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTGT is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TechTarget Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.50, which is $41.02 above the current price. TTGT currently public float of 26.74M and currently shorts hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTGT was 176.94K shares.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT stocks went down by -19.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.50% and a quarterly performance of -36.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for TechTarget Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.54% for TTGT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $45 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTGT reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TTGT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to TTGT, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

TTGT Trading at -26.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -28.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT fell by -19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.35. In addition, TechTarget Inc. saw -52.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Cotoia Michael, who sale 5,676 shares at the price of $69.76 back on Aug 10. After this action, Cotoia Michael now owns 164,745 shares of TechTarget Inc., valued at $395,958 using the latest closing price.

Cotoia Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TechTarget Inc., sale 5,675 shares at $65.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Cotoia Michael is holding 15,421 shares at $373,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+67.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for TechTarget Inc. stands at +0.36. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.