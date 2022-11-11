Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) went up by 16.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE :ZIP) Right Now?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ZIPRECRUITER INC. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.40, which is $7.64 above the current price. ZIP currently public float of 26.17M and currently shorts hold a 21.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIP was 797.27K shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZIP stocks went up by 6.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of -19.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for ZIPRECRUITER INC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.04% for ZIP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZIP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw -32.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who sale 1,787 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Oct 20. After this action, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. now owns 75,273 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $31,666 using the latest closing price.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the General Counsel and Secretary of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 1,786 shares at $17.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. is holding 77,060 shares at $30,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+89.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +0.26. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.