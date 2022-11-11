Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Eargo Inc. (EAR)

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) went up by 14.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ :EAR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Eargo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.43 above the current price. EAR currently public float of 34.08M and currently shorts hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAR was 6.18M shares.

EAR’s Market Performance

EAR stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.14% and a quarterly performance of -49.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Eargo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.86% for EAR stocks with a simple moving average of -75.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EAR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

EAR Trading at -46.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAR rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6433. In addition, Eargo Inc. saw -88.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAR starting from Brownie William, who sale 25,750 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, Brownie William now owns 166,921 shares of Eargo Inc., valued at $34,008 using the latest closing price.

Wu David James, the Director of Eargo Inc., sale 10,120 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Wu David James is holding 1,542,259 shares at $9,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-487.85 for the present operating margin

+12.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eargo Inc. stands at -491.11. Equity return is now at value -334.70, with -116.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.