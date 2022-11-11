Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went up by 13.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.45. The company’s stock price has collected 23.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $1.09 above the current price. LSCC currently public float of 134.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.38M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stocks went up by 23.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.28% and a quarterly performance of -2.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.10% for LSCC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +28.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +23.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.85. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Luther Sherri R, who sale 10,870 shares at the price of $53.64 back on Nov 09. After this action, Luther Sherri R now owns 131,702 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $583,106 using the latest closing price.

Feanny Tracy Ann, the SVP, General Counsel of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 1,055 shares at $52.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Feanny Tracy Ann is holding 1,557 shares at $55,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+57.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +18.61. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.