KB Home (KBH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 10.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s stock price has collected 14.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.58.

KBH currently public float of 69.49M and currently shorts hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.67M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went up by 14.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.67% and a quarterly performance of -7.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.12% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to KBH, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.10. In addition, KB Home saw -30.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 79,718 shares at $42.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 1,097,611 shares at $3,370,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+21.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +9.82. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.