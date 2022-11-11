Is Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) a Keeper?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) went up by 7.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s stock price has collected 7.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/22 that Petco Cuts Outlook as Customers Buy Fewer Pets

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ :WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.73 x from its present earnings ratio.

WOOF currently public float of 80.09M and currently shorts hold a 21.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOOF was 2.18M shares.

WOOF’s Market Performance

WOOF stocks went up by 7.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.04% and a quarterly performance of -32.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.84% for WOOF stocks with a simple moving average of -33.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOOF reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for WOOF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WOOF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

WOOF Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw -45.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from Tichy Justin, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Oct 20. After this action, Tichy Justin now owns 341,254 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $64,025 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the Chief Pet Care Center Officer of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $15.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 78,142 shares at $102,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.