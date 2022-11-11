Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) went up by 9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.43. The company’s stock price has collected 25.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :DSEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17, which is $2.13 above the current price. DSEY currently public float of 313.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSEY was 730.20K shares.

DSEY’s Market Performance

DSEY stocks went up by 25.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.03% and a quarterly performance of -12.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Diversey Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.10% for DSEY stocks with a simple moving average of -22.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSEY reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for DSEY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DSEY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

DSEY Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +25.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw -56.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSEY starting from FOSS ERIC J, who purchase 121,210 shares at the price of $8.67 back on May 13. After this action, FOSS ERIC J now owns 121,210 shares of Diversey Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,050,782 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.