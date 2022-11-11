Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 5.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 10.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $1.08 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 499.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.17M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 10.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.44% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of 6.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

VLY Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, who purchase 208 shares at the price of $12.12 back on Sep 12. After this action, WILLIAMS SIDNEY S now owns 10,854 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $2,521 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +31.65. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.