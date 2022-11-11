Here’s Our Rant About Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.25. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.81, which is $7.22 above the current price. STNG currently public float of 51.57M and currently shorts hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 1.10M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.77% and a quarterly performance of 17.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 218.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.77% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of 54.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

STNG Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +293.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.19. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 288.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

-6.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at -43.35. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.