Here’s Our Rant About Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) went down by -13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s stock price has collected -19.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ :INTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Inter & Co Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.94, which is $3.38 above the current price. INTR currently public float of 203.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTR was 398.98K shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

INTR stocks went down by -19.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.05% and a quarterly performance of -23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Inter & Co Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.49% for INTR stocks with a simple moving average of -27.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

INTR Trading at -29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares sank -21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -19.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw -31.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.