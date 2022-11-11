Here’s Our Rant About Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) went up by 17.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.27, which is $27.87 above the current price. BOOT currently public float of 29.64M and currently shorts hold a 9.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOT was 677.03K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stocks went up by 13.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.34% and a quarterly performance of -16.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.45% for BOOT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $100 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BOOT, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

BOOT Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.29. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw -50.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Watkins James M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $52.34 back on Nov 09. After this action, Watkins James M now owns 11,730 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $130,838 using the latest closing price.

STARRETT PETER, the Director of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $70.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that STARRETT PETER is holding 14,799 shares at $283,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+38.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +12.93. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.