Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE :GDOT) Right Now?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Green Dot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.25, which is $10.56 above the current price. GDOT currently public float of 52.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDOT was 568.53K shares.

GDOT’s Market Performance

GDOT stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.39% and a quarterly performance of -25.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Green Dot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.86% for GDOT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDOT reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for GDOT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to GDOT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

GDOT Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, Green Dot Corporation saw -51.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDOT starting from JACOBS WILLIAM I, who sale 500 shares at the price of $22.48 back on Aug 15. After this action, JACOBS WILLIAM I now owns 70,055 shares of Green Dot Corporation, valued at $11,240 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS WILLIAM I, the Director of Green Dot Corporation, sale 500 shares at $24.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that JACOBS WILLIAM I is holding 70,555 shares at $12,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+48.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corporation stands at +3.28. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.