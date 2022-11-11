Genius Sports Limited (GENI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) went down by -1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.34. The company’s stock price has collected -16.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Touchdown or Fumble? The High-Risk Strategy of a Sports Data Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE :GENI) Right Now?

GENI currently public float of 105.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GENI was 1.02M shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI stocks went down by -16.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of 1.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Genius Sports Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.60% for GENI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GENI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

GENI Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw -40.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -24.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.