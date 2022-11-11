Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) went up by 73.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s stock price has collected 15.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ :EEIQ) Right Now?

EEIQ currently public float of 3.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEIQ was 12.32K shares.

EEIQ’s Market Performance

EEIQ stocks went up by 15.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.54% and a quarterly performance of 5.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.70% for Elite Education Group International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.14% for EEIQ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

EEIQ Trading at 43.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.87%, as shares surge +69.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2501. In addition, Elite Education Group International Limited saw -45.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EEIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.58 for the present operating margin

+59.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elite Education Group International Limited stands at -20.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.