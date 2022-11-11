Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Cardinal Stock Is Soaring. The Earnings Beat Is ‘Very Encouraging.’

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CAH currently public float of 260.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 3.19M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.84% and a quarterly performance of 12.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.74% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of 28.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

CAH Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.86. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $79.74 back on Nov 10. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 2,924 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $11,961 using the latest closing price.

Snow Ola M, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Cardinal Health Inc., sale 19,590 shares at $78.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Snow Ola M is holding 31,187 shares at $1,545,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Equity return is now at value -378.90, with -2.20 for asset returns.