CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.00.

CF currently public float of 198.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CF was 2.58M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stocks went up by 3.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.79% and a quarterly performance of 3.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for CF stocks with a simple moving average of 12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $135 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CF, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

CF Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.25. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw 53.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Noonan Anne P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $118.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noonan Anne P now owns 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $355,920 using the latest closing price.

Frost Bert A, the Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 20,964 shares at $112.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Frost Bert A is holding 41,424 shares at $2,348,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.70 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +14.03. Equity return is now at value 69.70, with 20.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.