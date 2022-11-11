Can ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Remain Competitive?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :ACIW) Right Now?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.17, which is $10.99 above the current price. ACIW currently public float of 112.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIW was 820.96K shares.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.64% and a quarterly performance of -21.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for ACI Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.28% for ACIW stocks with a simple moving average of -24.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for ACIW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

ACIW Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.18. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw -41.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Puppala Ram Kumar, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.03 back on Sep 07. After this action, Puppala Ram Kumar now owns 49,603 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $22,030 using the latest closing price.

Behrens Scott W, the Chief Financial Officer of ACI Worldwide Inc., sale 37,905 shares at $31.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Behrens Scott W is holding 349,794 shares at $1,202,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.29 for the present operating margin

+44.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +9.32. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.