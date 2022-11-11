Buy or Sell CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CVR Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.75, which is -$2.32 below the current price. CVI currently public float of 100.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVI was 820.88K shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.58% and a quarterly performance of 17.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for CVR Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for CVI stocks with a simple moving average of 32.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CVI stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CVI Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.45. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 142.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.85 for the present operating margin

+3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +0.35. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.