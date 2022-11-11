Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) went up by 16.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE :BLND) Right Now?

BLND currently public float of 207.86M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLND was 1.76M shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly performance of -28.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Blend Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for BLND stocks with a simple moving average of -48.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.75 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLND, setting the target price at $4.20 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

BLND Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1200. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -70.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Mayopoulos Timothy J, who sale 8,610 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Oct 19. After this action, Mayopoulos Timothy J now owns 559,884 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $16,988 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Crystal, the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of Blend Labs Inc., sale 12,920 shares at $2.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Sumner Crystal is holding 599,772 shares at $27,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Equity return is now at value -107.60, with -71.20 for asset returns.