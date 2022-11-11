Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ :BNFT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNFT is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is -$0.12 below the current price. BNFT currently public float of 30.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNFT was 573.61K shares.

BNFT’s Market Performance

BNFT stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.36% and a quarterly performance of 31.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Benefitfocus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.74% for BNFT stocks with a simple moving average of 16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNFT

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNFT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BNFT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BNFT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

BNFT Trading at 49.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.56%, as shares surge +73.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNFT fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Benefitfocus Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNFT starting from Wegner Alpana, who sale 352 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Nov 01. After this action, Wegner Alpana now owns 460,945 shares of Benefitfocus Inc., valued at $2,462 using the latest closing price.

Wegner Alpana, the Chief Financial Officer of Benefitfocus Inc., sale 3,622 shares at $6.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Wegner Alpana is holding 222,577 shares at $23,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.88 for the present operating margin

+51.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benefitfocus Inc. stands at -12.23. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.