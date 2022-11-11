A Lesson to Learn: Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 7.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

MFC currently public float of 1.90B and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.45M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 7.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.50% and a quarterly performance of -9.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.49% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.