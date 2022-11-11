A Lesson to Learn: ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went up by 14.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $881.12. The company’s stock price has collected 27.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for ASML Holding N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $587.60, which is $36.51 above the current price. ASML currently public float of 399.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.24M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went up by 27.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.79% and a quarterly performance of -2.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.45% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +38.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +27.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $462.03. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw -29.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 64.60, with 17.80 for asset returns.