10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went up by 24.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.97. The company’s stock price has collected 18.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for 10x Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.63, which is $11.96 above the current price. TXG currently public float of 90.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 1.24M shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went up by 18.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.38% and a quarterly performance of -21.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for 10x Genomics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.98% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of -24.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

TXG Trading at 27.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +37.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.33. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw -74.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from McAnear Justin J., who sale 987 shares at the price of $35.19 back on Aug 23. After this action, McAnear Justin J. now owns 58,092 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $34,734 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 2,715 shares at $35.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 966,102 shares at $95,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.79 for the present operating margin

+84.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -11.87. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.77.