We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), Here is What We Found

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s stock price has collected 12.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/07/21 that Go Green With This Niche Play on Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE :HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.67, which is $19.72 above the current price. HASI currently public float of 85.18M and currently shorts hold a 10.98% / 11.59 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HASI was 806.89K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stocks went up by 12.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.84% and a quarterly performance of -32.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.08% for HASI stocks with a simple moving average of -24.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

HASI Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -45.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from OSBORNE RICHARD J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $28.58 back on Nov 09. After this action, OSBORNE RICHARD J now owns 35,645 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $28,580 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $29.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 31,737 shares at $29,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.58 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +58.96. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.