We Analyzed the Future Direction of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), Here is What We Found

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) went down by -31.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.88. The company’s stock price has collected -29.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX :LEU) Right Now?

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEU is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Centrus Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LEU currently public float of 12.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% / 2.53 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEU was 214.06K shares.

LEU’s Market Performance

LEU stocks went down by -29.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.14% and a quarterly performance of -30.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Centrus Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.56% for LEU stocks with a simple moving average of -14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $48 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEU reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for LEU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

LEU Trading at -29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU fell by -29.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.39. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp. saw -38.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from Strawbridge Philip O, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $35.97 back on Oct 12. After this action, Strawbridge Philip O now owns 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp., valued at $359,702 using the latest closing price.

Strawbridge Philip O, the SVP, CFO, CAO & Treasurer of Centrus Energy Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Strawbridge Philip O is holding 0 shares at $360,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.90 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp. stands at +46.06. Equity return is now at value -109.20, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.