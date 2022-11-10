We Analyzed the Future Direction of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), Here is What We Found

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) went up by 14.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Sonos Loses CFO as It Faces Economic Headwinds

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AXON currently public float of 67.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% / 3.66 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXON was 434.49K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stocks went up by 18.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.61% and a quarterly performance of 38.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Axon Enterprise Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.25% for AXON stocks with a simple moving average of 44.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $147 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXON, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

AXON Trading at 36.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +42.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.67. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Larson Luke, who sale 7,863 shares at the price of $120.33 back on Oct 04. After this action, Larson Luke now owns 281,883 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $946,168 using the latest closing price.

Kunins Jeffrey C, the CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 1,929 shares at $112.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Kunins Jeffrey C is holding 199,561 shares at $216,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.32 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.