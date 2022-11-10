Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Just Got Our Attention

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) went down by -19.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.18. The company’s stock price has collected -16.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :STAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAB is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Statera Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00. STAB currently public float of 42.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% / 0.83 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAB was 2.86M shares.

STAB’s Market Performance

STAB stocks went down by -16.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.31% and a quarterly performance of -59.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.58% for Statera Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.36% for STAB stocks with a simple moving average of -70.79% for the last 200 days.

STAB Trading at -33.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.13%, as shares sank -35.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAB fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1453. In addition, Statera Biopharma Inc. saw -95.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2057.00 for the present operating margin

+67.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Statera Biopharma Inc. stands at -2346.46. Equity return is now at value -641.70, with -276.80 for asset returns.